Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 12,850 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBN. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 156,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,966. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

