Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.10. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.06 million.

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $365.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 268,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $2,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 203,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 341,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.