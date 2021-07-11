Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 325,112 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,661,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325,112 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $771,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 87.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,650,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,951,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after buying an additional 455,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. DA Davidson increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.94.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $268.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 298.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.26. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $273.34.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

