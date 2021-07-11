CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 584,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,179,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 77,972 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 42,191 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000.

VMBS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,505. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

