CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $260.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,299,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 12.5% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $260,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,593,000 after purchasing an additional 209,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,031,000 after buying an additional 546,353 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,455. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

