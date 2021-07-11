Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,095 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in shares of ITT by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $95.00. 267,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,958. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 113.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.29. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

