Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.21 Million

Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will report $15.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.39 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $61.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 million to $62.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $63.95 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $66.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 88.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

