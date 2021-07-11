$0.26 EPS Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Sapiens International also reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 56,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth $813,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

