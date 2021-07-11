Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $117.61 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.01.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

