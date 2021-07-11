Toroso Investments LLC Buys 154 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $276.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

