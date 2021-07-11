Toroso Investments LLC Invests $525,000 in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 1,038.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 363,293 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $2,478,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $32,293,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,982,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACE opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $559.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

