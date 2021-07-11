Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. FIL Ltd raised its position in Zoetis by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,631 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 170,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

ZTS opened at $197.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.62 and a 52-week high of $198.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

