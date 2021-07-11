Rarible Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.05 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $47.05 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for about $10.69 or 0.00031510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00054235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.64 or 0.00880437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,402,021 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RARIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.