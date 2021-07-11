Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,522,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,189 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,243,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $277.47 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $181.18 and a 12-month high of $280.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

