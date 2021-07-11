Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,530,364 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,087,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 37,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 752,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,438,000 after buying an additional 349,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

