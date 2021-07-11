Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,969,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Zendesk worth $924,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $75,099,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $79,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 2,049.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,586,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,671,000 after purchasing an additional 392,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,459 shares of company stock valued at $27,365,595. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.10 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.35.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

