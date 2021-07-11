Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $799.07 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,373,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251,404 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up about 4.7% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 3.86% of Qorvo worth $799,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.48.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $192.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.12. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $107.69 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

