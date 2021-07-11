Caas Capital Management LP Takes $15.44 Million Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 233,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 178,889 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Cowen started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

