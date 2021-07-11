Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $7.94 Million Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $6,400,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $5,995,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $1,843,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $7,975,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $254,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $4,045,043.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,929,745.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of QS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,442,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,402. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.31. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

