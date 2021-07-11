Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $9.68 Million Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 155,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. reduced their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.19.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $53.30. 1,169,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. Bumble’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

