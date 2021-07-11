Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,003 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Lennar makes up about 0.9% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.34. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

