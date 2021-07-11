Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. American Express comprises 0.8% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,807,089 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,986,000 after acquiring an additional 628,690 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,019,000 after buying an additional 489,586 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,844 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 24,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.94. 3,175,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,540. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

