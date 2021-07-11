52,929 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.08. 1,248,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

