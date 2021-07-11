Weld Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 310.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 728.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

Shares of IEX traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $224.27. 361,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,314. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $155.82 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

