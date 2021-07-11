Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Mirati Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $167.68 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.17 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

