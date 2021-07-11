Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 354,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SWX opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

