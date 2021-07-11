Caas Capital Management LP Invests $31.50 Million in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,134,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,495,000. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 0.3% of Caas Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.50% of WillScot Mobile Mini at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 466,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,078,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812 over the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

