Caas Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Caas Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,523,762 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma accounts for approximately 0.6% of Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Royalty Pharma worth $59,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,123 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 32.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 308,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

RPRX stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $1,709,542.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,092,808 shares of company stock worth $46,861,902. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.