$972.26 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report sales of $972.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $966.54 million to $978.10 million. RH posted sales of $709.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

NYSE RH traded up $13.33 on Thursday, reaching $706.30. The stock had a trading volume of 408,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $659.69. RH has a 12-month low of $254.10 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $186,193,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,280,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $87,060,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

