$46.61 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to post sales of $46.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.89 million and the highest is $47.30 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $43.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $186.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.19 million to $189.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $193.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.95 million to $201.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $82.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.