Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. cut its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 519,868 shares during the period. PDC Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. owned approximately 0.27% of PDC Energy worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 27,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,915,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,581 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $44.89 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.80.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

