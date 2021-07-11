Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 696.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $253,400,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,435.41 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $811.97 and a 52-week high of $1,437.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,319.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

