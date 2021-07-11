Whiteheart (WHITE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $106,222.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $701.26 or 0.02066789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and $106,222.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

