Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 38.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,362 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $6,530,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $31,258,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $4,273,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $116.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.69.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.