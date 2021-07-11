Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 1.4% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK opened at $189.10 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $140.85 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

