Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 472,691 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of American Electric Power worth $620,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after purchasing an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,530,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,358,000 after purchasing an additional 189,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

