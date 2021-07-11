HRT Financial LP Makes New $6.93 Million Investment in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 181,261 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in 2U by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 21.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 5.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWOU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.