Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,434 shares during the period. NeoGenomics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.31% of NeoGenomics worth $17,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

Shares of NEO opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -565.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

