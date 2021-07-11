Redwood Investments LLC Has $23.60 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152,782 shares during the quarter. Workiva makes up about 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Workiva worth $23,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $2,837,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,753,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,336,378.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

WK stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $123.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

