Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Position Lifted by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,379 shares during the quarter. Freshpet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $20,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Freshpet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $161.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.60 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,314 shares of company stock worth $5,105,803 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

