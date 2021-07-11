Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

