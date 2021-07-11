Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Buys 2,639 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $361.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $251.32 and a 52 week high of $362.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

