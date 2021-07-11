WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 269,872 shares during the period. WestRock makes up about 4.4% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. owned approximately 0.25% of WestRock worth $35,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $204,694,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in WestRock by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $48,056,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

