Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $65,657,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $30,165,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,114.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,177,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLF opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.72. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

