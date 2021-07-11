5,568 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.46. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

