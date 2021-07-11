333,453 Shares in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Acquired by Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 333,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,321,000. Domtar makes up 1.5% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domtar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domtar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domtar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Domtar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

UFS stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

