Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.