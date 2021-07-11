Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.30.

BABA stock opened at $205.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.15. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $198.26 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

