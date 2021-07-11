Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $181.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.52. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. CLSA cut their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

