iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iStar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iStar in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iStar in the first quarter valued at $159,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

STAR stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Equities research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

